Euro Lost 0.22% to $1.0162 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0162 dollars per euro (0.9841 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Down for five straight sessions
--Down 3.08% over the last five sessions
--Largest five-day percentage decline since Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions
--Down seven of the past eight sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Off 14.53% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Down 14.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.65% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
07-07-22 1738ET