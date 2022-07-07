Euro Lost 0.22% to $1.0162 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0162 dollars per euro (0.9841 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 3.08% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 14.53% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down 14.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1738ET