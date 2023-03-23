Euro/dollar: 1.0833 dollars per euro (0.9231 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 2.94% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 1.49% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.41% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

