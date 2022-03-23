Log in
Euro Lost 0.22% to $1.1006 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1006 dollars per euro (0.9086 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 10.17% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.38% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 6.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.91% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.23% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.58% 0.68029 Delayed Quote.5.11%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.27% 1.19945 Delayed Quote.0.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.49% 1.32011 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.33% 0.722904 Delayed Quote.3.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.7952 Delayed Quote.0.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.22% 1.1001 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.30% 0.011871 Delayed Quote.0.92%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.50% 0.013072 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.69691 Delayed Quote.0.60%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.24% 0.909008 Delayed Quote.3.20%
HOT NEWS