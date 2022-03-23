Euro Lost 0.22% to $1.1006 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1006 dollars per euro (0.9086 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 15, 2022
--Off 10.17% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 1.38% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 6.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.91% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.23% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-23-22 1742ET