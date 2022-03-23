Euro Lost 0.22% to $1.1006 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1006 dollars per euro (0.9086 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 10.17% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.38% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 6.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.91% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.23% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

