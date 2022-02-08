Euro Lost 0.22% to $1.1418 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1418 dollars per euro (0.8758 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.27% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 6.81% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 2.44% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 5.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.63% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1735ET