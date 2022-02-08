Log in
Euro Lost 0.22% to $1.1418 -- Data Talk

02/08/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1418 dollars per euro (0.8758 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.27% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 6.81% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 2.44% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 5.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.63% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.40% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.47% 0.6258 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.26% 1.1858 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.3546 Delayed Quote.0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.12% 0.689318 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.34% 0.78691 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.20% 1.14187 Delayed Quote.0.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.15% 0.011722 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.013389 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.17% 0.6647 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.19% 0.875756 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
HOT NEWS