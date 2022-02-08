Euro Lost 0.22% to $1.1418 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1418 dollars per euro (0.8758 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.27% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Off 6.81% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 2.44% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Down 5.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.63% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.40% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-08-22 1735ET