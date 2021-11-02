Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.22% to $1.1580 -- Data Talk

11/02/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1580 dollars per euro (0.8636 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 6.07% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.42% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.21% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 1738ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pU.S. steel executives favor carbon border adjustment to combat 'dirty' imports
RE
05:51pTinder owner's revenue forecast disappoints as COVID-19 hits Asia
RE
05:49pChesapeake Energy, Devon Energy top Wall Street forecasts as oil soars
RE
05:48pUtilities Flat As Treasury Yield Move Offset By COP26 Disappointment -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pCARL ICAHN : Icahn's CVR moves forward with renewable fuel plans, eyes state incentives
RE
05:44pPrudential Financial profit beats estimates on life, annuity strength
RE
05:44pCommunications Services Flat As Traders Hedge On Growth Views -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Up On Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.22% to $1.1580 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.38% to $1.3613 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results
4Pfizer expects 2021, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales to total at least $65 ..
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...

HOT NEWS