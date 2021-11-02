Euro Lost 0.22% to $1.1580 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1580 dollars per euro (0.8636 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 6.07% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.42% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.21% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 1738ET