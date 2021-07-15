Euro Lost 0.23% to $1.1811 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1811 dollars per euro (0.8467 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.23% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 4.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 3.73% from its 52-week low of 1.1386 hit Thursday, July 16, 2020

--Rose 3.73% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.40% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.32% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-21 1734ET