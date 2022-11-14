Euro Lost 0.24% to $1.0329 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0329 dollars per euro (0.9682 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.24% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 9.83% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 7.64% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 9.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.51% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.18% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1735ET