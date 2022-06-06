Euro Lost 0.24% to $1.0693 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0693 dollars per euro (0.9352 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.24% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.50% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 1, 2022
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 12.28% from its 52-week high of 1.219 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 2.99% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.98% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-06-22 1737ET