Euro Lost 0.24% to $1.1287 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1287 dollars per euro (0.8860 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.24% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.77% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.61% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

