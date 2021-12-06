Euro Lost 0.24% to $1.1287 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1287 dollars per euro (0.8860 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.24% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.77% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Down 6.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.61% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-06-21 1737ET