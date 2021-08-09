Euro Lost 0.24% to $1.1736 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1736 dollars per euro (0.8521 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.24% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 1.16% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Off 4.80% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.89% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.03% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.93% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

