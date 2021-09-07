Euro Lost 0.24% to $1.1843 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1843 dollars per euro (0.8444 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.24% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.30% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Off 3.93% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.81% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.05% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

