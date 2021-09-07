Euro Lost 0.24% to $1.1843 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1843 dollars per euro (0.8444 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.24% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.30% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021
--Off 3.93% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.81% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Rose 0.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.05% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
