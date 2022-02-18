Euro Lost 0.25% to $1.1322 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1322 dollars per euro (0.8833 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.25% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.11% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.47% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 7.59% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.58% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 6.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.77% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.45% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

