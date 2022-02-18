Log in
Euro Lost 0.25% to $1.1322 -- Data Talk

02/18/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1322 dollars per euro (0.8833 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.25% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.11% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.47% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 7.59% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.58% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 6.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.77% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.45% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.19% 0.6335 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.18% 1.2 Delayed Quote.0.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.18% 1.359 Delayed Quote.0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.08% 0.692953 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.37% 0.7838 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.38% 1.132 Delayed Quote.0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.90% 0.011827 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.54% 0.013394 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.16% 0.6699 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.38% 0.883392 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
HOT NEWS