Euro Lost 0.26% to $1.0466 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0466 dollars per euro (0.9555 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.73% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 8.63% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.07% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 7.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.98% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

12-06-22 1755ET