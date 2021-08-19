Euro Lost 0.26% to $1.1679 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1679 dollars per euro (0.8563 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.26% vs. the dollar
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
--Off 5.26% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.40% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Down 1.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.60% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.40% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
