Euro Lost 0.26% to $1.1679 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1679 dollars per euro (0.8563 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Off 5.26% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.40% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 1.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.60% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

08-19-21 1732ET