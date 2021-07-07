Euro Lost 0.26% to $1.1792 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1792 dollars per euro (0.8481 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.62% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 2, 2021

--Off 4.35% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021

--Up 4.48% from its 52-week low of 1.1286 hit Thursday, July 9, 2020

--Rose 4.08% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.47% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

