Euro Lost 0.27% to $1.0613 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0613 dollars per euro (0.9423 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.27% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 7.35% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.60% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.95% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.68% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1735ET