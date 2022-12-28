Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.27% to $1.0613 -- Data Talk

12/28/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0613 dollars per euro (0.9423 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.27% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 7.35% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.60% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.95% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.68% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1735ET

