Euro Lost 0.28% to $0.9905 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9905 dollars per euro (1.0096 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.28% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.52% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
--Down three of the past four sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Off 16.36% from its 52-week high of 1.1843 hit Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
--Down 16.36% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.91% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-06-22 1735ET