Euro Lost 0.28% to $0.9905 -- Data Talk

09/06/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9905 dollars per euro (1.0096 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 16.36% from its 52-week high of 1.1843 hit Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Down 16.36% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.91% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.64% 0.67999 Delayed Quote.7.28%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.05% 1.16283 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.40% 1.1519 Delayed Quote.-15.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.30% 0.767772 Delayed Quote.10.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.76029 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.46% 0.9904 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.13% 0.012634 Delayed Quote.6.73%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012518 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.02% 0.6039 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.47% 1.009693 Delayed Quote.14.75%
