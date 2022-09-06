Euro Lost 0.28% to $0.9905 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9905 dollars per euro (1.0096 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 16.36% from its 52-week high of 1.1843 hit Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Down 16.36% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.91% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

