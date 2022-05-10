Euro Lost 0.28% to $1.0532 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0532 dollars per euro (0.9495 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Off 14.04% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.30% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 13.32% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.17% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

