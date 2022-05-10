Euro Lost 0.28% to $1.0532 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0532 dollars per euro (0.9495 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.28% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, May 3, 2022
--Off 14.04% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.30% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Down 13.32% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.17% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.40% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-10-22 1735ET