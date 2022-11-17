Euro Lost 0.29% to $1.0366 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0366 dollars per euro (0.9647 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 9.51% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 8.02% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.89% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.85% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

