Euro Lost 0.29% to $1.0366 -- Data Talk

11/17/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0366 dollars per euro (0.9647 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 9.51% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 8.02% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.89% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.85% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.51% 0.64474 Delayed Quote.2.33%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.14% 1.14464 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.40% 1.18646 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.40% 0.724207 Delayed Quote.4.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7498 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.31% 1.03632 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.08% 0.011819 Delayed Quote.1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012258 Delayed Quote.-8.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.41% 0.6125 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.31% 0.964925 Delayed Quote.9.78%
