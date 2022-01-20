Euro Lost 0.29% to $1.1311 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1311 dollars per euro (0.8841 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.29% vs. the dollar
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
--Off 7.68% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.98% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Down 7.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.55% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.55% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-20-22 1734ET