News: Latest News
Euro Lost 0.29% to $1.1311 -- Data Talk

01/20/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1311 dollars per euro (0.8841 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 7.68% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.98% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.55% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.55% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.18% 0.63745 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.19% 1.20182 Delayed Quote.0.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.35944 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.27% 0.706609 Delayed Quote.1.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.79895 Delayed Quote.1.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.30% 1.131 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.24% 0.011869 Delayed Quote.0.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.013433 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.51% 0.67462 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.29% 0.884173 Delayed Quote.0.36%
HOT NEWS