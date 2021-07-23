Euro Lost 0.29% to $1.1772 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1772 dollars per euro (0.8495 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 0.90% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 4.51% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.20% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 1.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.73% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.63% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1733ET