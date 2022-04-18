Euro Lost 0.30% to $1.0782 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0782 dollars per euro (0.9275 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.30% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.01% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 13 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, April 23, 2020

--Off 12.00% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Down 10.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.58% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.20% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

04-18-22 1743ET