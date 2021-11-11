Euro Lost 0.30% to $1.1449 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1449 dollars per euro (0.8735 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.30% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.27% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 20, 2020
--Off 7.13% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 3.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.99% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.28% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-11-21 1735ET