Euro Lost 0.30% to $1.1449 -- Data Talk

11/11/2021 | 05:36pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1449 dollars per euro (0.8735 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.30% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.27% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 20, 2020

--Off 7.13% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 3.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.99% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 1735ET

