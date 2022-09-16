Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.31% to $1.0016 -- Data Talk

09/16/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0016 dollars per euro (0.9985 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.49% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 14.68% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Up 1.12% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 14.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.39% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.93% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1736ET

