Euro Lost 0.31% to $1.0016 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0016 dollars per euro (0.9985 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.31% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.17% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.49% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Off 14.68% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
--Up 1.12% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Down 14.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.39% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.93% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
09-16-22 1736ET