Euro Lost 0.31% to $1.0578 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0578 dollars per euro (0.9454 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.31% vs. the dollar
--Down eight of the past 10 sessions
--Off 5.22% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 10.23% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 4.92% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.65% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.17% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-28-23 1737ET