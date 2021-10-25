Euro Lost 0.31% to $1.1611 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1611 dollars per euro (0.8613 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Off 5.82% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.69% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.69% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.29% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.95% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

