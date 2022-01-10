Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.32% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk

01/10/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1328 dollars per euro (0.8828 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.32% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 7.54% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.40% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.19% 0.6333 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.12% 1.198 Delayed Quote.0.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.35787 Delayed Quote.0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.01% 0.696393 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.20% 0.7885 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.20% 1.13304 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.62% 0.011921 Delayed Quote.0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.34% 0.01351 Delayed Quote.0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.14% 0.67645 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.20% 0.882581 Delayed Quote.0.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBUY THE DIP : Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM
RE
05:56pFrom ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services
RE
05:54pN.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military
RE
05:54pCryptocurrencies post record outflows in first week of 2022 -CoinShares
RE
05:50pU.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly - White House
RE
05:49pJPMorgan's Dimon warns unvaccinated New York staff could be terminated
RE
05:45pChina's Evergrande scrambles to avoid new default, Shimao hoists 'for sale' sign
RE
05:42pStocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 89.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.32% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
3Nasdaq ekes out gain in late session comeback
4Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
5Djokovic back in training after winning appeal to stay in Australia

HOT NEWS