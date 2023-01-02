Euro Lost 0.33% to $1.0668 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0668 dollars per euro (0.9374 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 6.87% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.17% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.33% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1734ET