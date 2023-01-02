Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.33% to $1.0668 -- Data Talk

01/02/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0668 dollars per euro (0.9374 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 6.87% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.17% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.33% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.00% 0.6379 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.1291 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.42% 1.2045 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.691009 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.73562 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.37% 1.06641 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.44% 0.011343 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012088 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.49% 0.63171 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.37% 0.937726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
