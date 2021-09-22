Log in
Euro Lost 0.33% to $1.1689 -- Data Talk

09/22/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1689 dollars per euro (0.8555 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.34% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Off 5.18% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.49% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.31% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1733ET

