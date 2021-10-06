Log in
Euro Lost 0.34% to $1.1559 -- Data Talk

10/06/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1559 dollars per euro (0.8652 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Down 11 of the past 15 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 21, 2020

--Off 6.24% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.38% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-21 1735ET

