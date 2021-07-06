Log in
Euro Lost 0.35% to $1.1823 -- Data Talk

07/06/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1823 dollars per euro (0.8458 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.35% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Off 4.10% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 4.86% from its 52-week low of 1.1275 hit Tuesday, July 7, 2020

--Rose 4.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.22% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1733ET

