  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Euro Lost 0.37% to $0.9704 -- Data Talk

10/10/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9704 dollars per euro (1.0306 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.37% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.83% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 16.95% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 16.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.00% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.68% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.69% 0.64888 Delayed Quote.2.36%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.21% 1.1394 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.10582 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.03% 0.748257 Delayed Quote.7.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.33% 0.7254 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.31% 0.97036 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.84% 0.012503 Delayed Quote.5.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.52% 0.012139 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.75% 0.55645 Delayed Quote.-18.02%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.31% 1.030545 Delayed Quote.16.72%
