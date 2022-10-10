Euro Lost 0.37% to $0.9704 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9704 dollars per euro (1.0306 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.37% vs. the dollar
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 2.83% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Off 16.95% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 16.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.00% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.68% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
