Euro Lost 0.37% to $0.9704 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9704 dollars per euro (1.0306 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.37% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.83% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 16.95% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct 28, 2021

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 16.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.00% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.68% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

