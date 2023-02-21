Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Lost 0.37% to $1.0647 -- Data Talk

02/21/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0647 dollars per euro (0.9393 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.37% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 5.99% from its 52-week high of 1.1325 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

--Up 10.95% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.52% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.36% 0.64406 Delayed Quote.0.98%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.95% 1.13733 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.62% 1.21139 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.27% 0.69378 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.59% 0.73871 Delayed Quote.0.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.30% 1.06495 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.20% 0.011337 Delayed Quote.0.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012075 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.61% 0.62184 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.30% 0.939055 Delayed Quote.0.17%
