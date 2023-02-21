Euro Lost 0.37% to $1.0647 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0647 dollars per euro (0.9393 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.37% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 5.99% from its 52-week high of 1.1325 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

--Up 10.95% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.52% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1737ET