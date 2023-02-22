Euro Lost 0.38% to $1.0607 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0607 dollars per euro (0.9428 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.38% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 0.83% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
--Down five of the past six sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 6.18% from its 52-week high of 1.1306 hit Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
--Up 10.54% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 6.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.38% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.90% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
