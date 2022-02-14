Euro Lost 0.38% to $1.1307 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1307 dollars per euro (0.8844 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.38% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.06% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 1.44% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Down 6.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.64% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.58% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-14-22 1738ET