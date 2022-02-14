Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.38% to $1.1307 -- Data Talk

02/14/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1307 dollars per euro (0.8844 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.44% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 6.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.64% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.58% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.33% 0.63058 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.26% 1.19705 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.3532 Delayed Quote.0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.51% 0.695101 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.78562 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.52% 1.1303 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.36% 0.011688 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.45% 0.013217 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.40% 0.66164 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.52% 0.884721 Delayed Quote.0.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pSome big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
RE
05:53pU.S. detects highly lethal bird flu at Kentucky chicken farm
RE
05:52pJordan to push ahead with IMF-backed reforms to spur growth -finance minister
RE
05:49pCryptocurrencies akin to Ponzi schemes, says RBI deputy
RE
05:47pChina approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid
RE
05:45pBrazil central bank chief says market fears over Lula easing - newspaper
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 90.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.38% to $1.1307 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.25% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.08% to 115.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
3Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks -prosecutor
4Europe's banks fear payment system could be casualty of Russia-Ukraine ..
5Fed comments increase rate hike worries

HOT NEWS