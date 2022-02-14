Euro Lost 0.38% to $1.1307 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1307 dollars per euro (0.8844 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.44% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 6.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.64% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.58% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

