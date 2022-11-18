Euro Lost 0.39% to $1.0326 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0326 dollars per euro (0.9685 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.39% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.67% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
--Off 9.86% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 7.61% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 8.47% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 4.48% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.21% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
