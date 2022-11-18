Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.39% to $1.0326 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0326 dollars per euro (0.9685 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.39% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 9.86% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 7.61% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.47% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.48% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.21% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.14% 0.6461 Delayed Quote.1.51%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.56% 1.1509 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.22% 1.1884 Delayed Quote.-11.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.72383 Delayed Quote.3.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.52% 0.7465 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.35% 1.0324 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.27% 0.011869 Delayed Quote.0.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012252 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.39% 0.615 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.36% 0.968617 Delayed Quote.9.40%
