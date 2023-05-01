Euro/dollar: 1.0976 dollars per euro (0.9111 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.39% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.60% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, April 20, 2023

--Off 0.66% from its 52-week high of 1.1049 hit Monday, April 24, 2023

--Up 14.38% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 4.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

