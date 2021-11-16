Log in
Euro Lost 0.40% to $1.1322 -- Data Talk

11/16/2021 | 05:43pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1322 dollars per euro (0.8833 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 2.36% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Friday, April 3, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 10, 2020

--Off 8.16% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 4.56% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.08% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.32% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-21 1742ET

