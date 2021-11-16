Euro Lost 0.40% to $1.1322 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1322 dollars per euro (0.8833 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.40% vs. the dollar
--Down for five straight sessions
--Down 2.36% over the last five sessions
--Largest five day percentage decline since Friday, April 3, 2020
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, when the market fell for five straight sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 10, 2020
--Off 8.16% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 4.56% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.08% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.32% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-16-21 1742ET