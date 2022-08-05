Log in
News: Latest News
Euro Lost 0.42% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0184 dollars per euro (0.9820 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.42% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 14.27% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.46% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.08% 0.6785 Delayed Quote.6.95%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.11% 1.1851 Delayed Quote.0.44%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.72% 1.207 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.18% 0.759665 Delayed Quote.9.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.53% 0.7728 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.65% 1.0181 Delayed Quote.-10.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.38% 0.012375 Delayed Quote.5.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.25% 0.012602 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.93% 0.62374 Delayed Quote.-8.37%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.65% 0.982222 Delayed Quote.11.96%
