Euro Lost 0.42% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0184 dollars per euro (0.9820 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.42% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, July 15, 2022
--Snaps a two-week winning streak
--Down seven of the past 10 weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 14.27% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 13.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.46% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
