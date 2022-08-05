Euro Lost 0.42% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0184 dollars per euro (0.9820 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.42% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.61% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 14.27% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.46% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

