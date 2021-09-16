Euro Lost 0.42% to $1.1766 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1766 dollars per euro (0.8499 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.42% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
--Off 4.56% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.15% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Down 0.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.36% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.68% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
