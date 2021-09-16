Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.42% to $1.1766 -- Data Talk

09/16/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1766 dollars per euro (0.8499 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.42% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Off 4.56% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.15% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.36% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.68% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pBrazil seeks to halt teen COVID-19 vaccines after one death, some states will continue shots
RE
05:52pUtilities Shares Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:49pCommunication Services Shares Edge Lower -- Communication Services Roundup
DJ
05:46pTechnology Shares Beat Broader Market to Finish Up Slightly -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:43pFinancial Shares Slip as Selloff in China Property Stocks Continues -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:40pConsumer Shares Gain Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:36pHealthcare Shares Slip as Investors Mull Delta Spread -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.41% to 87.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.42% to $1.1766 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.38% to $1.3790 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5Exel Composites Oyj : lowers its guidance concerning adjusted operating..

HOT NEWS