Euro Lost 0.43% to $1.0524 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0524 dollars per euro (0.9503 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.43% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 11.85% from its 52-week high of 1.1938 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Up 1.36% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.97% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.47% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

06-23-22 1736ET