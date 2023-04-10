Euro/dollar: 1.0861 dollars per euro (0.9208 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.43% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.56% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 31, 2023
--Off 1.18% from its 52-week high of 1.0991 hit Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Up 13.18% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 0.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.17% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.48% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-10-23 1735ET