Euro/dollar: 1.0861 dollars per euro (0.9208 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.43% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.56% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Off 1.18% from its 52-week high of 1.0991 hit Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up 13.18% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 0.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.17% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.48% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1735ET