Euro Lost 0.43% to $1.1201 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1201 dollars per euro (0.8928 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.43% vs. the dollar
--Down nine of the past 11 sessions
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 19, 2020
--Off 9.14% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Down 6.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.13% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.31% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
