Euro Lost 0.44% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0184 dollars per euro (0.9820 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 14.34% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.87% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.46% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

