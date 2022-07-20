Euro Lost 0.44% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0184 dollars per euro (0.9820 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.44% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 14.34% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 13.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.87% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.46% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-20-22 1734ET