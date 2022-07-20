Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Euro Lost 0.44% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk

07/20/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0184 dollars per euro (0.9820 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 14.34% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.87% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.46% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.35% 0.67621 Delayed Quote.5.09%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.27% 1.17631 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.1977 Delayed Quote.-11.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.32% 0.761719 Delayed Quote.9.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.77536 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 1.01812 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.45% 0.01228 Delayed Quote.4.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.012503 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.6227 Delayed Quote.-10.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.48% 0.982318 Delayed Quote.12.06%
HOT NEWS