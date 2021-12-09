Log in
Euro Lost 0.45% to $1.1293 -- Data Talk

12/09/2021 | 05:37pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1293 dollars per euro (0.8855 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 8.40% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.82% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.41% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.56% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-21 1736ET

HOT NEWS