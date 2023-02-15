Euro Lost 0.46% to $1.0688 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0688 dollars per euro (0.9357 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.46% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 6.04% from its 52-week high of 1.1375 hit Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
--Up 11.38% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 6.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.64% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.14% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
