Euro/dollar: 1.0907 dollars per euro (0.9169 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 0.76% from its 52-week high of 1.0991 hit Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up 13.66% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 0.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.91% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1735ET