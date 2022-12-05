Euro Lost 0.47% to $1.0493 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0493 dollars per euro (0.9531 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 8.40% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.35% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Down 7.03% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.74% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

