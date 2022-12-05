Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Lost 0.47% to $1.0493 -- Data Talk

12/05/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0493 dollars per euro (0.9531 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 8.40% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.35% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Down 7.03% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.74% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.14% 0.63826 Delayed Quote.0.89%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.38% 1.1617 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.83% 1.2195 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.57% 0.701385 Delayed Quote.1.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.05% 0.73572 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.48% 1.04944 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.26% 0.011634 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.59% 0.012212 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.39% 0.63189 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.48% 0.952889 Delayed Quote.7.87%
Latest news "Economy"
05:54pAustralia regulator sues AmEx for alleged breaches of distribution obligations
RE
05:38pBeach Energy's Waitsia gas project contractor placed under voluntary administration
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.85% to 98.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.47% to $1.0493 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.83% to $1.2192 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 1.85% to 136.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pU.S. Army awards contract to Textron for next-generation helicopter
RE
05:34pDogecoin Lost 2.23% to $0.101 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 1.39% to $1259.46 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Lost 0.83% to $16970.25 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP doubles down on hydrogen as fuel of the future
2DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Carpio GmbH, buy
3Will the Fed 'raise and hold' rates? Traders bet they will not
4Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, Starbucks, SVB Financial, W..
5Asia shares pin hopes on China opening, oil rallies

HOT NEWS