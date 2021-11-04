Euro Lost 0.47% to $1.1557 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1557 dollars per euro (0.8653 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 6.25% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.22% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 2.32% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.39% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1737ET