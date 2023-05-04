Euro/dollar: 1.1012 dollars per euro (0.9081 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 0.48% from its 52-week high of 1.1065 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Up 14.76% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 4.46% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.89% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1737ET